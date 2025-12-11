Getty Images

Taylor Swift was counting her blessings on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Swift was a guest on Wednesday's episode as she promoted"The End of an Era,” hee docuseries dropping December 12 on Disney+.

When Colbert brought up her engagement to Travis Kelce and getting her masters back, she declared, “That is a good year!”

“Those two things that you just mentioned, like getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back, those are two things that never could have happened,” she said.

Taylor went on, "Both of those things could have just never arrived in my life, and I’m so grateful for both of those things happening.”

At another point in the conversation, Stephen asked who she turns to for advice these days, especially with her level of stardom.

Taylor replied, “I try to find through lines in many people’s experiences. I think we relate to each other even if our lives aren’t identical. That being said, I’ve been very lucky.”

She shared, “I have Stevie Nicks in my life in a way that affects me positively and constantly… Also, I work with Max Martin, who I think is one of the greatest, most legendary creators, producers, songwriters." Swift then added, "My third favorite person, and it's not in any order because I do talk to him a lot more than the other two, is Travis. I can talk to him about any of this.”

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement in August. According to multiple reports, Taylor and Travis will get married Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Rhode Island.

The guest list will be star-studded, and we already know two possible celeb bridesmaids!

It has been reported that Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are part of the bridal party.

“Extra” recently spoke with celebrity wedding planner Colin Cowie, who isn’t working on Taylor and Travis’ wedding, but worked on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Georgia wedding years ago.

He said, “The first thing we do when we plan a very high-profile celebrity wedding, nobody knows the name of the couple. Nobody at all. We provide a pseudonym for them. Every single person working on the job would sign an NDA.”

Colin predicts that Taylor and Travis will have “at least a three-day affair.”

“Extra” also spoke with fashion designer Pamella Roland, who shared her predictions on Taylor’s wedding dress.