Getty Images

Famed Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan, 45, is a mom again!

On Thursday, Kwan announced the birth of her second child, a baby girl.

She wrote on Instagram, “Christmas came early ❤️ I’m overjoyed to share that our baby girl — Della Rose Kwan — has arrived!”

Kwan is also a mom to Kalista Belle, 3.

Referencing her firstborn, Michelle said, “My heart doubled in an instant the moment I held her in my arms, and watching my daughter walk into the hospital to meet her baby sister brought tears to my eyes. I’ve always dreamt of having children, and when Kalista came into the world, I was already beyond grateful for a miracle that once felt impossible after years of trying.

Instagram

“Getting here again has been its own rollercoaster, and I’m endlessly thankful for my love, who I’m so lucky to share my life with, my family, who I would not be here without, and the incredible doctors and support team who helped make this miracle happen. After more than a decade of hoping, I still can’t quite believe this moment is real,” Kwan added with a pic of her holding her newborn.

Acknowledging her past moments of frustration with conceiving, Michelle noted, “To all the moms, moms-to-be, and the women and families dealing with infertility or praying to build a family — I know what you’re going through and I’m hoping you feel loved and supported in every way as you navigate this journey.”

The baby news comes as a surprise because Kwan never announced her pregnancy.

Michelle hasn’t revealed the father of her children.