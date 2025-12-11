Instagram

Kelly Osbourne isn’t mincing words when it comes to critics of her dramatic weight loss.

The 41-year-old unloaded on haters in a now-deleted Instagram video, explaining that she’s mourning the loss of her father Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July.

In the video, Kelly tells trolls, "To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like, 'Are you ill?,' or, 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right,' my dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life."

She added, "So, to all those people, f**k off."

Piers Morgan played the video for her mom Sharon Osbourne during a recent interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

Sharon defended her daughter, saying, "She's right. She’s lost her daddy. She can't eat right now.”

Kelly went on to share more videos on Instagram Stories addressing the “disgusting” comments she’s received.

Instagram

She asks, “What do you expect me to look like right now? The fact that I’m getting out of bed and facing my life and trying should be more than enough, and I should be commended for that.”

Kelly goes on, “You say that I look ill. Well, I am ill! My life is completely flipped upside down. I don’t understand why people expect me to bounce back and look like everything is just fine in my life, when it is not.”

She called the people making the comments bullies, sick, and mentally ill.

Osbourne called out people for comparing her at 41 to photos of her at 18. “People’s faces change when you grow older.”

Instagram

She said, “Most of the comments are grown-ass women,” adding, “It’s absolutely devastating that women can’t support other women. They would rather tear them down when their dad just died. It is disgusting, and I’ve had enough of it.”

She also urged those making the comments to “take a strong hard look at yourself, because most of the things you’re saying about me is how you feel about yourself."

Kelly had previously undergone a total body transformation, dropping 85 lbs. after welcoming her son Sidney in 2022.

She opened up to “Extra” in 2024, saying, “I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic.”