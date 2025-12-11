Getty Images

Jelly Roll is opening up about life before his incredible weight loss.

The singer, who has lost more than 200 lbs., was a guest on the "Joe Rogan Experience” where he reflected on how his food addiction had hurt his relationships, including with wife Bunnie Xo.

“My sex life with my wife was horrible. Dude, I married a f**king big-titty blonde, beautiful woman, dog. You know what I mean? Like, I married the kind of woman that makes you smile when you cry, Joe, you know? I couldn't even get aroused I was so big.”

He went on, "I was having to play Twister to have sex… left foot here, right foot in the X. You know, ‘Are we in there yet? Tell me if you feel something.' I mean, it was bad.”

Later, Jelly Roll circled back to the conversation confirming he’s not having those issues anymore. These days, life at home with Bunnie is drastically different.

"I'm walking around the house like a tiger,” he joked. "I'm throwing her over my shoulder like a cave, man, and throwing her on the bed every time I see her. You know what I'm saying? It is awesome.”

The singer also went into detail about how he lost the weight, revealing he stayed away from GLP-1 drugs after a friend told him it “tears your gut up.”

Instead, he tried other avenues including walking, eating better, fasting, and learning about the psychology behind food addiction.

Jelly Roll did say he felt that starting a small daily dose of metformin helped him lose the weight quicker, while bringing his A1C and insulin levels down.

The country artist continued, "I still could have lost the weight without the metformin, but it might have took another year. You know what I mean? If I would have just had to keep nicking it down a pound a week because I was just having to get that insulin down so slowly. And that helped a ton."

At another point in the conversation, Jelly Roll broke down in tears as he received a special video message from Craig Morgan.

Craig told him, "Jelly Roll, you're officially invited to become a member of the Grand Old Opry. It's an honor to say welcome to the family brother."