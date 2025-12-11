Fantasy Football Losers Beware: Spice Adams and Red Baron Unveil Humble Pie Pizza

Spice Adams and Red Baron Unveil a Punishment Pizza Built for Pain for Fantasy Football Losers



Fantasy football shame is getting a scorched-earth upgrade this season, and it comes courtesy of RED BARON® and one of football’s most beloved personalities.



Anthony “Spice” Adams — the former NFL defensive tackle who reinvented himself as a comedy powerhouse — is helping introduce what may be the most blistering last-place punishment yet: the “Humble Pie.”

Designed specifically for the unlucky player who finishes dead last, the 7-inch deep-dish pizza is engineered for maximum misery. It’s loaded with Carolina Reaper sauce, spicy mozzarella blended with Ghost Pepper flakes, fire-dusted pepperoni, habanero slices and jalapeños. Even the box won’t let the loser forget it; it folds into a makeshift sign announcing, “I suck at fantasy.”

Fans can enter to win a free, limited-edition Humble Pie for their league’s loser at RedBaron.com/HumblePie now through December 15. And if the league is brave enough to post the humiliation on Instagram or TikTok, everyone gets rewarded with actual RED BARON® pizzas — the comforting kind, not the endurance test.

The brand’s partnership with Adams leans into the personality that has defined his post-NFL career. After nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears, Adams cultivated a massive online following with his comedy sketches and affectionate ribbing of sports culture. His charisma sparked further ventures, including co-hosting "The Great American Baking Show," appearing on HBO’s “Ballers," and becoming a recurring voice on Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast.

His talent for turning football misery into joy for his audience makes him the obvious choice for a campaign that celebrates fantasy failure with humor — and a whole lot of heat. The Humble Pie may sting, but the punishment will be just as memorable as the season that led to it.