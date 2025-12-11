Emily Osment Teases CeeCee’s Latest Milestone on ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’

Troy Harvey/CBS

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment are giving “Extra” a sneak peek at tonight’s episode of “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.”

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Emily and Montana on the set of their hit show, and what’s to come on tonight’s episode.

On the show, Emily and Montana play a married couple who have a baby girl together.

Emily shared, “CeeCee’s a full toddler now, so she’s going through all of her different toddler phases… and this week is the biting, so she’s been biting children and my mother suggests that I just bite her back.”

Montana has a 1 1/2-year-old daughter at home, so it’s a little too real for him.

He commented, “Everything that they’re writing in here, I’m like, ‘I’m literally living it right now.”