Dylan Efron & Boston Rob Compete at Dancing & Teleprompter Reading! (Exclusive)

Dylan Efron and “Survivor” legend “Boston” Rob Mariano are teaming up for their new YouTube series, “Everything’s a Competition.”

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with the guys dished about meeting on Season 3 of “The Traitors” and how their bromance blossomed and led to their new show.

Dylan recalled, “As soon as he was there, I was like, ‘What’s up? I’m Dylan.’ And we became friends. We’re in the first challenge together and he was manipulating me a little, but it worked out.”

Rob chimed in, “Truly, we just vibed.”

While they vibe, Mariano noted that they are “very different but we’re also very similar.”

He added, “We’re both super competitive.”

Dylan commented that they always compete in the “dumbest things” when they are hanging out.

Hence, their show “Everything’s a Competition” made complete sense!

The show has them getting their hands dirty with ceramics, cooking, and so much more!

Dylan just came in fourth place on “Dancing with the Stars” — could we ever see Rob in the ballroom?

Rob answered, “I’m not a dancer… we have some other projects going on in addition to this, too.”

Mariano isn’t shutting the door completely on “Dancing with the Stars,” saying, “I never say never.”

And, in the competitive spirit of their series, we put Dylan and Rob head-to-head for some dancing and teleprompter reading!