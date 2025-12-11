Getty Images

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy, 13, is looking more and more like the Grammy winner every day!

On Wednesday, Blue Ivy and her dad Jay-Z stepped out for a Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena.

The two were seen sitting courtside as the Lakers took on the San Antonio Spurs.

For the fun night, Blue wore baggy jeans, leather jacket, and sunglasses, while Jay-Z sported an all-black look, beanie, and sunglasses.

Many fans took to social media to comment on Blue Ivy.

One wrote on X, “Blue Ivy looks so much like her mom. I almost thought it was bey.”

Another user wrote, “Blue Ivy is slowly looking like her own mom.”

One fan quipped, “Beyoncé really copied and pasted herself, because Blue Ivy stole her whole face.”

It looks like Blue Ivy and Jay-Z have bonded over sports.

Earlier this year, the two were spotted at the Super Bowl with her younger sister Rumi. It was the second year in a row Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Rumi attended the Super Bowl.

Over the years, Blue Ivy has been slowly stepping into the spotlight, performing with her famous mom on the Cowboy Carter tour, as well as voicing the character Kiara in the Disney flick “Mufasa: The Lion King.”