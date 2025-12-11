Getty Images

Andy Dick is revealing what happened leading up to his scary overdose on Tuesday.

Dick sat down with TMZ, insisting he is "110% fine."

Andy explained that he was talking to a man on the street who was around his age who was feeling depressed. Then the man “whipped out some crack” and he thought, “I might need a little bit of that.”

"I don't mind doing some crack every now and then," Dick told the outlet while he sat next to two of his friends, who came to his aid after the overdose.

One of the friends added that Andy “got away from us for a few minutes and he did something that messed him up and I had to run and get some Narcan, but it was a group effort.”

The other friend recalled how he held Andy’s hand when “he went out.” At first, the comedian didn’t respond at all, but when he told him, “Think of your grandbabies,” he said Andy “squeezed” his hand. As he told the story, Andy looked emotional and put his head in his hand.

In the shocking video below, posted by TMZ, Andy appears to be passed out with his glasses beside him. He’s slumped over outside a building and not responding to those around him.

TMZ also spoke to Andy by phone Tuesday night. The actor confirmed he was alive and relieved to be okay.

As for the video, TMZ reports one of the friends was livestreaming when he spotted Andy. He can be heard in the video asking, “Is he okay?”

When he gets closer, he sees that Andy is in bad shape and not responding. He yells, “Andy, Andy, wake up!” Others offer to call an ambulance. The friends then appear to administer Narcan, which is used when someone is suffering from an opioid overdose.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department told TMZ that paramedics received a call about a 59-year-old man who overdosed. The man was not taken to a hospital. LAPD also responded to the scene.

Dick has been open about his battle with addiction. He appeared on VH1’s “Sober House” in 2009.

In 2016, Andy spoke with Vice about his struggles with drugs and alcohol. At the time, he had been living in a sober facility called Soba in Malibu for two years.

“I had to stop drinking, or I was going to die,” he said. “I could see it very clearly. I was bleeding out of my ass. I was going to die.”

“I would always say that I didn’t have a problem with drugs and alcohol,” he explained. “But I would drink when I was happy, when I was sad, when I was anxious. Without drugs or alcohol, I was depressed, frustrated, angry. Honestly, it just stopped being fun when I was crawling around on the floor to find the phone, not able to dial because both my hands were shaking. When I would get ahold of one of the recovery centers, they would hang up when they found out it was me. No one wanted to help me because I was unhelpable. Why would they bring me in just to have me die in their bed?”

He said Soba was the only place willing to give him a chance. But after detox, he had nowhere to go.

“I had exhausted family and friends. No one wanted me. I didn’t have anywhere to live, literally, no apartment, no house,” he said. “I had spent a good two years couch surfing prior to that. And liking it! It’s not a sad, boohoo story. I was loving it, or at least I told myself I was.”