Teyana Taylor Was ‘Speechless & in Awe’ Over Golden Globe Nomination (Exclusive)

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Fresh off her first Golden Globe nomination, Teyana Taylor hit the red carpet for the Critics Choice Association's 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

“Extra” spoke with the “One Battle After Another” star, who reacted to the Globes recognition and shared how she was watching the nominations coming in live.

Taylor called it “kind of cute” to be called a nominee.

Teyana recalled, “It’s crazy cause the night before, I had got my feet and nails done and I was falling asleep on my couch and I remember, like, you know, 'I’m going to sleep through it. Maybe they just shake me, you know, if I got nominated…’ Out of all times, my body just wakes up.”

Teyana got the call from her team while watching a delayed version of the nominations. She was surprised, saying, “I said, ‘Wait, what?’ It was so cute how it happened and how I found out.”

Taylor noted that she was “trying to process” the moment, adding, “I was speechless and just in awe.”

Teyana also shared what her daughters think about it all, commenting, “I think they understand as much as a kid can understand.”

However, they don’t love it when she has to leave them home to work or attend major award shows!

She quipped, “I think when it’s time for Mommy to leave, don’t matter how much they understand, they like, ‘But why do you have to leave? Just stay.’”

Teyana also recalled when she appeared on MTV’s “My Super Sweet 16”, saying, “I was just wondering if I was going to get that bike or not.”

Taylor wasn’t “thinking that far ahead” during her teenage years on how her life would change.

She commented, "I knew I wanted to change the world somehow. I knew I wanted to do great things, but never would I ever would have thought that I’d be, like, sitting here nominated.”