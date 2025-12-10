Getty Images

Months after his passing, Sharon Osbourne is remembering her final moments with her late rocker husband Ozzy Osbourne.

While appearing on an episode of “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Sharon recalled the last hours of Ozzy’s life, sharing, “He was up and down to the bathroom all night, and it was 4:30 a.m., and he said, ‘Wake up.’ I said, ‘I’m already bloody awake, you’ve woken me up.’”

Getting emotional, Sharon went on, “He said, ‘Kiss me.’ And then he said, ‘Hug me tight.’”

Sharon has some regrets about their final interaction, saying, “If only I’d have told him I loved him more. If only I’d have held him tighter.”

The following day, Ozzy suffered a heart attack and died at the age of 76.

She remembered, “I ran downstairs, and there he was. They were trying to resuscitate him, and I’m like, ‘Don’t — just leave him. Leave him. You can’t. He’s gone.”

According to Sharon, Ozzy was “seeing people that he never knew” in his dreams days before his death.

She revealed, “I said, ‘Well, what kind of ­people?’ He goes, ‘All different people. And I just keep walking and walking, and I’m seeing all these different people every night, and I go back there and I’m looking at these people, and they’re looking at me, and nobody’s talking.’”

Sharon felt that Ozzy “knew” what was coming, saying, “He was ready.”