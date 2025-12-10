‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Released from Prison

Getty Images

Jen Shah won’t be spending the holidays behind bars.

The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star's rep confirmed to People magazine that Shah was released from the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, Wednesday after serving nearly three years.

It is unknown if Shah was moved to a halfway house or allowed to return home.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons told the magazine, "We can confirm that Jennifer Shah transferred on December 10, 2025, from the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan to community confinement overseen by the Bureau of Prisons' (BOP) Phoenix Residential Reentry Management (RRM) Office. Community confinement means the inmate is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center (RRC, or halfway house). For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not disclose an individual's specific location while in community confinement.”

In January 2023, a judge handed down a six-and-a-half-year sentence for Shah, who was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, through which they victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

People reports she apologized at her sentencing, saying, "I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people. I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution.”

She began serving time that February, but had her sentence reduced multiple times since then.

Shah was in custody at a facility where other high-profile inmates included Elizabeth Holmes and Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Extra spoke with Jen’s co-star Meredith Marks in 2024, who gave an update on how Shah was doing.

Marks said she had contact with Jen's husband Sharrieff and her manager, saying, Jen seemed to be "doing pretty well” given the circumstances.

Meredith elaborated, “She’s found her footing there… I’ve heard that she’s, like, doing fitness classes and at some point was doing some makeup stuff. She’s finding something to do to fill the time because it's a lot of time on your hands.”