Matthew Hoffman Dishes on Cheeky New HGTV Show ‘Cheap A$$ Beach Houses’

Getty Images

Matthew Hoffman was the voice of “Love Island” for three seasons, and you’ve seen him right here on “Extra.”

Now, you can hear him on HGTV’s brand-new show “Cheap A$$ Beach Houses”!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough caught up with Matthew, who shared, “We are trying to, humorously, show the viewer what an affordable piece of paradise looks like, and we are following these unbelievable couples and families as they buy their cheap-ass beach house."

Hoffman gushed over the gig, telling Derek, “It is an embarrassment of riches. I grew up with HGTV, so narrating this show is kind of like the equivalent of someone narrating the Super Bowl. This to me is like less throwing more throw pillows.”

Matthew also revealed how he’s changing up his voice for the HGTV gig.

He shared, "The 'Cheap A$$ Beach House' voice is a little more… it's a send-up, it's a tribute to home shows… very sweet and present.”