Ken Jeong Reacts to ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Golden Globe Noms: ’So Happy’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Despite everything Ken Jeong has done in Hollywood, his biggest success might be his voice!

The actor plays Bobby the manager in the massive animated hit “KPop Demon Hunters.”

“Extra” caught up with Jeong and got his reaction to the news that the film earned three Golden Globe nominations.

He shared, “I’m just so happy for the filmmakers and Ejae, of course.”

Ken added, “They're my family. I'm just so happy to be along for the ride. This is their baby and so happy to be a part of it."

Speaking of the sequel, Derek told him, “We know you can sing, we need a Bobby song.”

Ken teased, “I should put that in my contract.”

Jeong is a busy guy, and he’s also co-hosting the wild competition series “99 to Beat” with Erin Andrews. The show follows 100 contestants going head-to-head in a series of crazy game to win a million bucks.

Ken revealed, “Everyone went in thinking it was $100,000 and we announced on the first day of filming [it was for a million], it went from joy and then tears… hugging.”

Tonight is the nail-biting finale on FOX that comes down to the last second!