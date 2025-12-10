Kate Winslet Was ‘Overwhelmed’ by Son Joe’s Writing on ‘Goodbye June’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kate Winslet is dishing on her directorial debut with “Goodbye June.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Kate about the film, in which her 21-year-old son Joe Anders is the screenwriter.

As for what impressed her so much about Joe’s work, Kate noted that he’s always been “unbelievably observant.”

She went on, “I was very impressed with how it came fairly naturally… What I didn’t necessarily anticipate was just how solid each one of the characters would be.”

While the movie is about “one big family,” Kate pointed out, “Each character was so fully formed. They each have their own moment. They have their own storyline almost.”

Winslet shared that Joe has been writing since a young age, saying, “Our refrigerator is covered in poetry from when he was seven years old… writing has been a big part of his life and it’s something, he’s always been very passionate about. Of course, that doesn’t necessarily translate into being able to write a screenplay.”

Kate also talked about how special it was getting Dame Helen Mirren to sign on and trying to create a memorable and meaningful experience for her as the director.

Though Mirren didn’t want to play a dying character, she changed her mind after reading Joe’s script.

Kate stressed, “So knowing that she was really doing this because she wanted to lend herself to supporting this process was really very special.”

Winslet didn’t want to let Mirren down either, emphasizing, “I just want to give her an experience that’s memorable, that’s significant, that’s meaningful for her and to give her a space to work in that, perhaps, was a little bit different to what she’s used to.”

Kate also did assured Helen that she’d be in good hands, saying, “I wanted her to know that she would be so looked after and surrounded by these great people. This huge sort of web of support was going to be there.”

Winslet wanted to an “uncluttered set” for the cast, saying, “I wanted really closely with our sound designer and our camera team to try and find ways to do things much more subtly so we didn’t have any overhead boom microphones. I had hidden microphones everywhere so that there was never that distraction.”

The way that Winslet directed the film made Mirren feel “different,” giving her the freedom to be “really small and intimate and quiet in those slightly delicate scenes.”