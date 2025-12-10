‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Josie Bates & Kelton Balka Expecting Baby #4

“Bringing Up Bates” star Josie Bates, 26, is a mom again!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Tuesday, Josie announced the birth of her fourth child with husband Kelton Balka.

Along with a series of photos of their bundle of joy, she wrote on Instagram, “Our sweet baby is here 🥹🫶🏻.”

In response to the post, her sister Carlin Bates commented, “Sooo perfect."

In another Instagram video, Josie revealed that she gave birth to a baby boy.

She captioned the video, “WELCOME TO THE WORLD 🫶🏻 After 9 months of waiting and dreaming of who this sweet baby would be, our hearts are completely overflowing with love 🤍.”

Josie and Kelton are also the parents of Willow, 6, Hazel, 4, and Miles, 21 months.

In April, Josie broke the news of her pregnancy, posting a video featuring her growing baby bump and a sonogram.