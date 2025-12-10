Getty Images

Next year’s Met Gala will mark Beyoncé’s return after a 10-year hiatus!

On Wednesday, Vogue announced that Beyoncé will be one of the co-chairs at the star-studded soirée.

Beyoncé will be joined by Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour as the other co-chairs.

The theme for the 2026 Met Gala will be “Costume Art.”

Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz have also signed on to co-chair the 2026 Met Gala Host Committee, which includes Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor and Elizabeth Debicki.

The 2016 Met Gala was the last time Bey attended. That year, she wore a Givenchy look for the "Manus x Machina"-themed gala. She has been to the Met Gala seven times so far!