Why Blake Lively’s Trial Against Justin Baldoni Has Been Moved to Late Date

Getty Images

Blake Lively’s court showdown with Justin Baldoni has been postponed!



On Tuesday, it was announced that the trial will be pushed to May 18, 2026, two months after the original start date of March 9.

Judge Lewis J. Liman explained that he had two criminal trials that he has to focus on first, saying, “As important as this case is… criminal trials take precedent."

The next hearing for the case is on January 22, where the judge will hear oral arguments for summary judgment.

Lively is currently suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and defamation. Baldoni has denied Lively’s allegations

Baldoni’s $400-million lawsuit against Blake Lively was recently dismissed by Judge Liman, but the actor wanted her lawsuit against him tossed, too!

In November, in a formal request to dismiss the case, Baldoni’s lawyers argued that there isn’t enough evidence to support her claims.

In the court docs obtained by People magazine, Baldoni’s team said, “When viewed in context, no reasonable juror could find that the handful of comments and miscommunications Lively has mustered amounts to sexual harassment.”