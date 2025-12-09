Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Pack on PDA & Put Split Rumors to Rest

Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were twinning on the “Marty Supreme” red carpet in L.A. on Monday.

The date night put split rumors to rest, as he held her close while they posed for photos.

Getty Images

The couple paid homage to “Marty Supreme" by wearing bold orange matching looks by Chrome Hearts. Chalamet wore an orange leather suit and orange boots while carrying a black leather ping-pong paddle case.

Jenner stunned in a plunging cutout dress that left little to the imagination. She paired the look with orange pumps, and even flaunted an orange manicure.

Getty Images

In the comedy-drama, Chalamet plays table tennis champion Marty Supreme, loosely based on 1950s player Marty Reisman. Orange plays a special role after Supreme creates a custom orange ball.

Last month, Chalamet also participated in a hilarious spoof on a marketing meeting. The 18-minute video has Timothée unveiling the perfect shade of orange for the campaign and brainstorming ideas like painting the Statue of Liberty orange or using an orange blimp to rain ping-pong balls on a crowd at a music festival. Watch it here!