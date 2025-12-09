Getty Images

The Mavericks singer Raul Malo has died at the age of 60.

On Tuesday, the band announced the sad news.

In a statement to People magazine, the band said, “It’s with the deepest grief we share the passing of our friend, bandmate and brother Raul Malo on December 8th, 2025 at the age of 60.”

The statement went on, “Anyone with the pleasure of being in Raul’s orbit knew that he was a force of human nature, with an infectious energy. Over a career of more than three decades entertaining millions around the globe, his towering creative contributions and unrivaled, generational talent created the kind of multicultural American music reaching far beyond America itself."

“Though his earthly body may have passed, Raul’s spirit will live on forever in heaven, and here on earth through the music, joy, and light he brought forth," the band ended their lengthy statement, saying. "His contributions to American and Latin music will be everlasting, as his songs and voice touched fans and fellow artists around the world."

Malo’s family also released a separate statement, saying, “No one embodied life and love, joy and passion, family, friends, music, and adventure the way our beloved Raul did. Now he will look down on us with all that heaven will allow, lighting the way and reminding us to savor every moment.”

The family added, “Dino, Victor, Max and I — along with our entire family — thank all of you for your love and support through all of this. We felt every bit of it. In Raul’s own words: “Muchísimas gracias."

Malo was battling cancer at the time of his death.