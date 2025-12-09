Celebrity News December 09, 2025
Leonardo DiCaprio Hints at Why He Keeps His Face Covered in Public
Leonardo DiCaprio is Time’s 2025 Entertainer of the Year!
The star opened up to the magazine about his decades in the spotlight from his first major role in 1993’s “This Boy’s Life” to his current Oscar contender “One Battle After Another.”
Fame hit a fever pitch for Leo with 1997’s “Titanic,” and he spoke with Time about trying to maintain some privacy while being a public figure.
"It’s been a balance I’ve been managing my whole adult life and still I’m not an expert,” he said.
DiCaprio, who covers his face in public with a baseball cap and mask these days, continued, "I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can.”
After the success of “Titanic,” Leonardo said he thought about his longevity in show business.
The Oscar winner explained, "I was like, 'Okay, how do I have a long career? Because I love what I do, and I feel like the best way to have a long career is to get out of people’s face.’”
“Extra” did get some face time with Leo back in September while he was promoting “One Battle After Another” with co-star Benicio del Toro.
In the movie, Leo plays Bob Ferguson, a paranoid, washed-up revolutionary who is forced to save his teenage daughter when an enemy from his past reappears.
DiCaprio dished on working with director Paul Thomas Anderson and the dark comedy of the film, saying, “The humor came from the context of this the imagination of what Paul created and he was fixated on, you know, extremism on both sides and how, you know, people aren't connecting or agreeing on anything nowadays. And at the heart of it is this man trying to just save his daughter and yet he has no weapons. No, he can't facilitate anything to get an advantage. He's stoned half of the movie. He's in his robe and he's running around aimlessly. I mean, the fact that Paul just created that sort of microcosm of dynamics, I think the humor just comes out naturally.”