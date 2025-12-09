Leonardo DiCaprio Hints at Why He Keeps His Face Covered in Public

Getty/Backgrid

Leonardo DiCaprio is Time’s 2025 Entertainer of the Year!

The star opened up to the magazine about his decades in the spotlight from his first major role in 1993’s “This Boy’s Life” to his current Oscar contender “One Battle After Another.”

Fame hit a fever pitch for Leo with 1997’s “Titanic,” and he spoke with Time about trying to maintain some privacy while being a public figure.

"It’s been a balance I’ve been managing my whole adult life and still I’m not an expert,” he said.

DiCaprio, who covers his face in public with a baseball cap and mask these days, continued, "I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can.”

After the success of “Titanic,” Leonardo said he thought about his longevity in show business.

The Oscar winner explained, "I was like, 'Okay, how do I have a long career? Because I love what I do, and I feel like the best way to have a long career is to get out of people’s face.’”

“Extra” did get some face time with Leo back in September while he was promoting “One Battle After Another” with co-star Benicio del Toro.

In the movie, Leo plays Bob Ferguson, a paranoid, washed-up revolutionary who is forced to save his teenage daughter when an enemy from his past reappears.