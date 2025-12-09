Justin Theroux & Nicole Brydon Bloom Expecting First Child (Report)

Getty Images

Justin Theroux, 54, and Nicole Brydon Bloom, 31, have a baby on the way!

A source confirms to People magazine that the actor and actress are expecting their first child.

The news comes after Justin and Nicole hit the red carpet at Prime Video's "Fallout" Season 2 premiere in L.A.

Justin and Nicole exchanged vows in a beachy ceremony in March.

