Celebrity News December 09, 2025

Justin Theroux & Nicole Brydon Bloom Expecting First Child (Report)

Justin Theroux, 54, and Nicole Brydon Bloom, 31, have a baby on the way!

A source confirms to People magazine that the actor and actress are expecting their first child.

The news comes after Justin and Nicole hit the red carpet at Prime Video's "Fallout" Season 2 premiere in L.A.

Justin and Nicole exchanged vows in a beachy ceremony in March.

Theroux, 53, and Brydon Bloom, 30, were seen dancing and celebrating in photos obtained by TMZ. Justin wore a tux with a cream jacket and his bride stunned in a white dress.

The couple had been seeing each other since at least February 2023, were packing on the PDA months later, and announced their engagement in August of last year.

