Getty Images

Jenna Bush Hager has a new “Today” co-host, following Hoda Kotb’s exit in January 2025.

After a rotation of guest hosts like Scarlett Johansson and Olivia Munn, Jenna revealed “Today’s” own Sheinelle Jones will be her permanent co-host.

"Today, I am so thrilled to announce I have found my forever friend, and we are going to start a brand new journey in January,” Jenna told viewers on Tuesday. “I couldn't be more excited to share this person with you all. You all know her. She's an extraordinary broadcaster, but more importantly, she exemplifies exactly what this show is all about.”

Getty Images

Sheinelle is excited to join her in the fourth hour of the show, saying, “I look back at my career, and it was just like one market at a time, you know, things just kept happening. And so now to have a show like this is beyond my wildest dreams. This is the real deal, and I get to do it with Jenna.”

Bush Hager got emotional talking about their longtime friendship. "To get to sit next to Sheinelle, I've known her for a decade, but to get to fall even more in love with her will be a beautiful chapter in this show,” she said.

The new iteration of the show called "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle” will launch on Jan. 12.

Jones joined the “Today” team in 2014.