Amanda Seyfried’s Wild Hollywood Story That Floored Sydney Sweeney!

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney are taking on twisted new roles in “The Housemaid.”

“Extra’s” special correspondent Jake Hamilton spoke with Amanda and Sydney about the nail-biting thriller, keeping secrets, and some wild career moments.

When asked if they create secrets for their characters, Sydney noted, “You don’t really say what we’re going to do in a scene. I guess that’s a secret in a way, like surprise. I like to surprise people on the day.”

Amanda added, “If you have a fun idea that you think is going to provoke something interesting in a scene, it’s like very welcome.”

Seyfried calls it a “good idea” but she doesn’t “create secrets” for the characters that she plays.

The two also spoke about some wild moments they’ve experienced their careers.

Amanda quipped, “I remember someone trying to force me to do cocaine at the Chateau Marmont… at a private party… and I remember her saying that, she was like… ‘Come on, we’re going to the room.’ And she grabbed my hand and I was like, ‘Where am I? What are these people doing? And the cake went past and I was like, ‘Cake.’ And then I ripped my hand away and I just ran out of there.”

Sydney joked, “Do you know how much cake she’s had today?”

Sydney couldn’t top that story, saying, “I have nothing.”