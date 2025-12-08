Getty Images

“The Vampire Diaries” alum Candice King and “The Originals” actor Steven Krueger have a baby on the way!

On Sunday, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

She wrote on Instagram, “We’re having a baby! Baby Krueger coming May 2026!"

King went on, “The best gift we could hope for this holiday season."

After hearing the news, their former co-star Claire Holt commented, “Yayyy. So happy for you both."

Candice is already the mother of daughters Florence May King, 9, and Josephine June King, 5, with ex-husband Joe King.

The pregnancy news comes six months after Candice and Steven got engaged.

In May, Candice broke the news that they had been engaged for “a couple of weeks.”

Along with posting some engagement photos, she gushed on Instagram , “I think 38 just might be my favorite year yet 🎂 ♥️.”

She went on, “A couple of weeks ago @stevenakrueger gave me the best gift of all when he asked me to marry him. The privilege of getting older is much sweeter knowing I get to share it with you Steven. Thank you for asking me to dance through life with you. And thank you to everyone for the kind birthday wishes x.”