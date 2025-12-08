Rebel Wilson’s Wife Ramona Agruma Pregnant with Couple’s Second Child

Getty Images

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma have another baby on the way!

Agruma shared the happy news on Instagram, announcing she’s pregnant.

Instagram

“The happiest news in our family 🥰 it will be 4 of us soon! Baby number 2 is on her way ❤️❤️❤️❤️I love you @rebelwilson,” Ramona wrote.

She included a video that revealed her baby bump and a positive pregnancy test.

Instagram

Rebel wrote in the comments, "Baby, so happy for our gorgeous babies! ❤️"

Rebel and Ramona welcomed daughter Royce, 3, via surrogate in November 2022. They wed nearly two years later in September 2024.

In 2023, “Extra” chatted with Rebel about mom life.

Royce was 9 months old at the time, and Wilso shared, “I do get up around 5 a.m when Royce wakes up and yeah, it can get tiring. I have to… sometimes take naps when she takes naps. It’s this whole other element of my life, which is so rewarding in lots of ways and so tiring in a lot of ways. You have to give her so much focus.”