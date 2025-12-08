Kate Winslet Unloads on Injectables & Weight-Loss Drugs in Hollywood

Getty Images

Kate Winslet is voicing her concerns over plastic surgery and weight-loss drugs in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

Winslet has long been a proponent of natural beauty, “But I feel like nobody cares anymore. No one’s listening because they’ve become obsessed with chasing an idea of perfection to get more likes on Instagram. It upsets me so much.”

While discussing the trend of using injectables like Botox or lip fillers, she reacts, “Oh, it’s terrifying,” adding, “I think, ‘No, not you! Why?'"

The Oscar winner goes on, “It is devastating. If a person’s self-esteem is so bound up in how they look, it’s frightening. And it’s puzzling because I have moments when I think it’s better, when I look at actresses at events dressed how they want, whichever shape — but then so many people are on weight-loss drugs. It’s so varied. Some are making choices to be themselves, others do everything they can to not be themselves. And do they know what they are putting in? The disregard for one’s health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever. It is f**king chaos out there.”

Winslet scrunched up her face for the reporter to prove she “hasn’t got anything in it.”

While squeezing the back of her hands, she said, “My favorite thing is when your hands get old. That’s life, in your hands. Some of the most beautiful women I know are over 70 and what upsets me is that young women have no concept of what being beautiful actually is.”

To counteract the trend, she says actresses need to “keep being real.”

The “Titanic” star reflected on seeing a young woman in the news who had been in a car crash.

She recalled, “She looked like a cartoon. You do not actually know what that person looks like — from the eyebrows to mouth to lashes to hair, that young woman is scared to be herself. What idea of perfection are people aspiring to? I blame social media and its effect on mental health.”

Winslet went on to reveal that she can still use public transportation in spite of her fame, because everyone is on their phones.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “Nobody’s looking into the f**king world anymore.”

In 2024, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Kate about playing photographer Elizabeth “Lee” Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue during World War II, in “Lee.”

Winslet reacted to the discourse about her appearing nude and without makeup in the film being “brave.”