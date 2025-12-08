‘Jessica Jones’ Actress Susie Abromeit Engaged to BF Steve Isaacman

Instagram

“Jessica Jones” actress Susie Abromeit is engaged!

Susie announced her engagement to scientist Steve Isaacman on Monday.

Along with a series of photos of her engagement ring, she gushed about her fiancé on Instagram, writing, “You make so many of my dreams come true. I have never felt more seen, loved, supported, cherished, understood, and so many other wonderful things ☺️🥰😉. Here’s to ♾️ with my human sandwich 🥪💍💎 I love you.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Susie revealed that they got engaged during Thanksgiving weekend.

Isaacman popped the question at his beach house, two years after her mother passed away.

She told the outlet, “For him to propose when he did… it created a new, beautiful memory. It felt very full-circle, like a new beginning and deeply healing… We’re so happy. I feel incredibly lucky.”