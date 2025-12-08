Getty

Jack Osbourne is going to be a dad again!



Osbourne is expecting his fifth child, his second with wife Aree Gearhart.

Jack revealed the news in an interview with The Sun.

Referencing his late dad Ozzy Osbourne, he noted that the baby’s upcoming arrival is a good one, saying, “It’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing — probably in that kind of ‘full-cycle’ category, in a weird way. It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness.”

According to the outlet, Aree is 7 months pregnant.

Jack and Aree also share daughter Maple, 3. He is also the father of daughters Pearl, 13, Andy, 10, and Minnie, 7, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Jack is “excited” about welcoming their bundle of joy, saying, “It was maybe a little earlier than expected. But it’s definitely something that we were wanting to pursue and somehow it happened, miraculously.”

Before Ozzy died, Jack was able to share the news to the rock legend.

Just days ago, Jack paid tribute to Ozzy on what would have been his 77th birthday.

On an episode of “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2025,” Jack got emotional while toasting to his dad.