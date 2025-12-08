Golden Globes 2026: DiCaprio vs. Clooney, Julia Roberts vs. J-Law & More Nominations

The A-list is getting ready for a golden night, as the 2026 Golden Globes race is officially on!

George Clooney could nab his fifth with his movie “Jay Kelly,” and his co-star Adam Sandler is up for Best Supporting Actor.

George’s “Ocean's” buddy Julia Roberts is nominated in the drama category for “After the Hunt,” and so are “Die My Love” star Jennifer Lawrence and “Hedda’s" Tessa Thompson.

Timothée Chalamet is hoping for his first Globes win with “Marty Supreme," and Leonardo DiCaprio could nab his fourth for "One Battle After Another” in the musical or comedy category.

Meanwhile, with so much great on the small screen, it’s going to be a battle in the TV races.

“The Pitt” is up for Best Television Series — Drama led by veteran Noah Wyle.

But they’ll have to beat the most nominated show in “The White Lotus,” which scored six nods, including recognition for stars Carrie Coon, Aimee Lee Wood, Parker Posey, Walton Goggins and Jason Isaacs.

“Only Murders in the Building” earned four nominations in the comedy categories, including acting nods for Selena Gomez, Martin Short,and Steve Martin.

“Hacks” stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder are looking for an Emmy night repeat — they both walked away with hardware.