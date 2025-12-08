Golden Globe Nominations 2026: Watch the Livestream!

Movie and TV fans can watch the 2026 Golden Globe nominations live!

The big announcement will take place at 5:15 a.m. PT/8:15 a.m. ET on Monday, December 8, and you can tune in right here to watch.

Check out the livestream above to see Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall reveal who is in the running this year.

Another 11 categories will be announced on "CBS Mornings" at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 ET.

