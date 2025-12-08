Gillian Anderson’s Funny Reaction to ‘X Files’ Reboot Buzz (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey are going full scorched earth on each other in “The Abandons.”

“Extra” spoke with Gillian and Lena about playing gun-toting, Wild West enemies in your next holiday break binge.

The series is set in 19th century Washington. Gillian plays a ruthless mining magnet, and Lena is a rebel rancher who lives on hotly contested property called the Abandons.

Gillian commented, “I’ve never played a baddie before, so I was curious to lean into that a bit.”

But off camera, the ladies say there was no Western duel!

Gillain wanted to work with Lena, saying, “I felt like we could have had even more scenes where we get to have cryptic [combos].”

As for their body language during our interview, Lena joked, “If someone analyzes us on TikTok and go, ‘These two didn’t like each other.’”

We also asked Gillian Anderson if she knows anything about Ryan Coogler’s “The X Files” reboot.

She joked, “What’s ‘X Files’?"

In all seriousness, Gillian doesn’t know anything about the reboot.