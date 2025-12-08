Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were spotted cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday!

Watch the video!

The outing marked the best friends' first time catching a game together since Taylor started dating Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift wore a striped jacket with her hair down, while Gomez stayed warm in a fur coat and pulled her hair back in a bun.

In a since deleted post, shared by People magazine, a fan wrote on X, "My parents are sitting next to taylor swift and selena gomez rn im ABOUT TO CRASH OUT.”

The user followed up to write, "My parents sitting next to Taylor Swift rn 😂😂😂😂 whatever.”

They included a text thread with their mom that confirmed, “Taylor sighting!”

The Chiefs were up against the Houston Texans and ended up losing 20-10.

Swift is a regular fixture at the Chiefs games these days, last attending the team’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts on November 23. The Chiefs won that game, 23-20.

Taylor just attended Selena’s wedding to Benny Blanco in September, and Selena paid tribute to Swift in October when Swift dropped her new album “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Gomez shared photos and videos of the BFFs and wrote, "In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always."