Wicked-Rare 'Wizard of Oz' Torch Goes to Auction: '1 of the Only Surviving Set Pieces'

MGM

An incredible 86 years since the release of "The Wizard of Oz," it's been a busy time for auctions featuring iconic items from the film classic.

Following the sale of a pair of Dorothy's ruby slippers a year ago for $32.5 million and a current auction featuring the hat worn by Wicked Witch of the West Margaret Hamilton and items worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale, a new auction is upping the ante!

From December 9-12, Julien's & Turner Classic Movies are teaming up to auction nearly 1,500 pieces of cinematic history, among them an ornate wall torch from the Wicked Witch of the West's castle.

The item's anonymous owner describes it as "one of the only surviving set pieces" from the 1939 movie.

The metal torches were far from incidental pieces of the set — they're highly visible, and Hamilton's Wicked Witch uses one of them to light her broom on fire in order to set the hapless Scarecrow (Ray Bolger) ablaze.