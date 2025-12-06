Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Go Instagram Official from Japan

Instagram

Katy Perry went Instagram official with boyfriend Justin Trudeau on Saturday, showering fans with intimate photos from the couple's visit to Japan on her Lifetimes tour!

The pop star and the former Canadian PM looked very much in love in photos and videos capturing their sightseeing — and their food tourism.

In one, the couple steps aside to show off a mountainous breakfast that looks like a stack of pancakes and bacon with a sunny-side up egg on top, smothered in hollandaise.

There are also plenty of sweets, but the sweetest is when Katy approvingly downs some sushi as Justin looks on. "My first uni," she says, and they exchange a gaze that speaks volumes about how close they've become.

Earlier this week, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Perry, 41, and Trudeau, 53, proudly displaying a photo with the couple and referring to Katy as Trudeau's "partner."

Kishida wrote, “Former Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch. During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the ‘Japan-Canada Action Plan,’ sweating it out side by side.”

Trudeau replied, “Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone.”

Katy, who wraps her tour on December 7 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, played the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on December 3.

Perry split with Orlando Bloom earlier this year, while Trudeau announced he and wife Sophie Grégoire were breaking up in 2023 after 18 years of marriage and three kids.