Getty Images

Tara Reid claims she was drugged at a Chicago-area hotel last month, and now the 911 audio has been released.

TMZ posted the emergency call, as a person who appears to be a hotel employee requests help for a guest. As she’s speaking someone in the background can be heard mumbling and slurring their words.

The caller tells the operator, “We have a guest here who is really inebriated, and she needs help from the hospital… She can barely sit in a wheelchair. She’s not responding sometimes.”

Multiple times the caller can be heard saying, “Ms. Reid, Ms. Reid.”

The woman then tells the operator, “She’s a celebrity, just so you know.”

When the operator asks if the guest is “responding normally,” the caller insists, “No, she’s laying on the floor in the hallway. We don’t want her to hit her head if she gets up. We just want to make sure she’s alright.”

The caller confirms that Tara is breathing normally and is not vomiting blood.

The caller later adds, “We don’t want to leave her in the room and then she gets up and falls and does something to herself. It’s really bad.”

The operator lets the caller know that “help is on the way.”

Late last month, Reid filed a police report because she believed someone slipped something in her drink. TMZ had posted video of the “American Pie” actress in a wheelchair in the hotel lobby, and later being wheeled out on a stretcher as she was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The Rosemont Public Safety Department told People magazine on December 3 that they reviewed the surveillance footage and did not find any evidence she was drugged. The department added that the investigation is ongoing and they have requested hospital records.

On Thursday, Reid told “Extra” in a statement, "Bottom line is no one ends up in the hospital incapacitated for over eight hours after a drink. Last thing I remember is having one drink and waking up in the hospital the next day without remembering anything.”