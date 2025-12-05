Backgrid

Rebecca Gayheart, 54, and Hard Rock co-founder Peter Morton, 78, put their love on display while out to dinner in Beverly Hills.

The couple was photographed kissing outside of the Italian restaurant E-Baldi.

While Rebecca and Peter have been photographed together over the past two years, they never clarified their relationship status.

Getty Images

The sighting comes after Gayheart opened up on the "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen” podcast about her separation from husband Eric Dane amid his ALS battle, and recently ending things with a boyfriend.

While Rebecca and Eric split eight years ago, the exes called off their divorce in 2025 amid his health crisis.

The stars share teen daughters Billie,15, and Georgie, 13, and Gayheart told the podcast she wants to be a good example for her kids.

She explained, "I am definitely trying to show [my daughters] that we show up for people no matter what. And he is our family, he is your father. We show up and we try to do it with some dignity and some grace and just get through it, and that we will get through it the best we can.”

Getty

Rebecca went on, "I mean, it's super complicated for me… We’ve been separated for eight years, right? The kids live with me 100 percent of the time and, you know, there's been lots of just stuff, other stuff… I try to stay optimistic though about it all. I'm trying to learn from it and role model, for them, how to go through something like this, which is really hard.”

Gayheart confessed, "I don't know if I'm doing it well or if I'm… doing it in the wrong way or the right way. I'm just showing up. I'm showing up, and I'm trying to be there for them, and I guess time will tell... They’re good girls who are just going through a lot.”

For her part, she said she’s "definitely experiencing growth as a person, as a human being."

Rebecca said, "It's all very humbling. And I think one piece of this that I hope I'm passing to my kids is the idea that you can show up for someone and be there for them, but you also have to show up for yourself, and that this is life. Life, sadly, is just moments, good and bad, strung together. There's gonna be good ones, there's gonna be bad ones, there's gonna be exciting ones, it's gonna be really sad.”

While she didn’t name Peter, Gayheart mentioned she recently ended a two-year romantic relationship with someone because “the girls really need me even more now.”

Eric was also seeing someone recently. He stepped out with filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff in June.

That same month, Dane opened up about his diagnosis to Diane Sawyer on “Good Morning America.”

Sawyer asked, “Who do you call when it hits you hard?”