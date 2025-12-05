Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas' Leg Amputated: ‘It Was a Case of Life or Death’

Getty/Backgrid

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle is in intensive care after having his left leg amputated due to a blood clot in his thigh, DailyMail.com reports.

The Duchess’ brother Thomas Markle Jr. told the outlet, "My dad is being very brave. His foot turned blue then black. It happened very quickly. I took him to a local hospital and they did some scans and an ultrasound and said the leg had to be amputated.”

He insisted, "There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed and it was a case of life or death.”

Thomas Jr. continued, "One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical. His left leg has been removed below the knee. They were worried about infection setting in — sepsis or gangrene."

The procedure took place in the Philippines, where Thomas and his son moved earlier this year.

People magazine reached out to Meghan, but she had no comment.

Thomas’ latest health issue follows a stroke he reportedly suffered in 2022.

Meghan and her father have been estranged since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. He did not attend the ceremony, and King Charles walked Meghan down the aisle instead.

In March 2021, Meghan explained the falling out in an interview with Oprah. She claimed her father had lied to her about working with paparazzi around the time of her nuptials.

She recalled, "We called my dad and I asked him [about staging the photos] he said, 'No, absolutely not,’"

Meghan continued, "I said, 'I just need you to tell me and if you tell me the truth, we can help,' and he wasn't able to do that.”

That same month Thomas spoke to “Good Morning Britain.” He admitted to working with the paparazzi and confessed, "I denied it,” when Meghan asked him about it. Thomas said he wished he’d "never done the whole thing.”