Kenny Ortega’s Untold Stories About Iconic ‘Dirty Dancing’ Scene (Exclusive)

Kenny Ortega is the man behind that world-famous “Dirty Dancing” scene, the “High School Musical” movies, Michael Jackson’s famous film “This Is It,” and Madonna’s “Material Girl” video.

The legendary choreographer and producer sat down with “Extra’s” Derek Hough to talk about entering the Dance Hall of Fame alongside legends including Mikhail Barishnikov and Shirley MacLaine.

He shared, "You know, at first when I first got the call, I thought they'd made a mistake, honestly."

Dishing on the iconic “Dirty Dancing” scene where Patrick Swayze lifts Jennifer Gray in the air, he shared, "I was just so grateful that she didn’t fall forward and land on her head and that he didn't fall backwards.”

Derek asked if Kenny thought at the time that the scene would go down in pop culture history. He confessed, "I did not. I did not,” adding, "And I have to say about Jennifer, you know, that she is an improvisational genius.”

He also reflected on working with Michael Jackson over the years. Ortega said, "One of my favorite things he would say to me every time he would call me... 'Kenny, we can't allow fear into the room. Fear only gets into the way of creativity.' And it was so fun to be there and a part of that, you know, that kind of thinking where there was no limit to what might come out of this man."

Ortega gushed over his mentor Gene Kelly, saying, "He was truly amazing at what he did. He changed my life.”

Paying Derek a huge compliment, Kenny told him, "I'm waiting for the day where someone is smart enough to recognize that if there is a Gene Kelly that is alive today, it is in you, my friend.”

Ortega added, "You've been a shaper of dance, you know, and I congratulate you for that."