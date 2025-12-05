Instagram

January Jones is opening up about her struggles with the health condition misophonia.

Jones shared an Instagram video, telling followers, "Hey, so for today I would like to talk about something I’ve been struggling with my whole life called misophonia, my whole life. It's gotten progressively worse over the years."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, "Misophonia is a disorder where you have a decreased tolerance to specific sounds and things you can sense related to them.” The site says that when people with the disorder are triggered, they can "feel intense anger, anxiety or disgust."

Jones went on to cheekily call out her brother-in-law, who has made her misophonia struggles an “ongoing joke.”

She explained, "I have a brother-in-law whose favorite food is chips, just all the time eating chips. I have talked to him about this many times and he seems to think it is funny to eat chips around me now because it is an ongoing joke to see what happens, to see what I do and I just think it is unkind to my issue and also very dangerous for him.”

While she seemed to be recording in a small room or closet, January teased, “So, what I didn’t do today was record this video inside a prison… I have imagined many ways to do it too, but I haven’t, I didn’t, not yet.”

The “Mad Men” alum went on, "Yeah, otherwise he’s a really nice guy and it is his birthday today, so I hope you’re eating a f**k load of chips!”