Jack Nicholson Appears in Rare Family Photo with His Kids

Lorraine Nicholson, 35, just shared a rare photo of her dad Jack Nicholson on Instagram.

Jack was all smiles as he posed next to Lorraine and son Ray, 33, at a family gathering.

The photo was tucked into a carousel of pics snapped last month. Lorraine wrote in the caption, “A November to remember.”

One user wrote in the comments, “Your dad looks great,” and Lorraine replied, “Doesn’t he? at 88 he’s still got it ❤️.”

Jack is rarely seen these days, but he did make a surprise appearance at the "SNL50: The Anniversary Special” in February 2025.

At the time, Lorraine shared photos from the special night, including helping Jack put on his shoes. She wrote in the caption, "But seriously, can you know love until you’ve helped another person put on their shoes?”

Just weeks earlier, Lorraine had posted a sweet photo of her and her dad sharing an embrace.

Meanwhile, “Extra” spoke with Ray in March 2025 and he revealed the best advice he’s gotten from his legendary dad as he carves his own Hollywood career.

“I think that the most important thing is that I find my way,” Ray said. “You know, he came up at a completely different time than I did. Filmmakers are different, everything is different, but I think that ‘to thine own self be true’ is the most important thing, and that's what he left with me is just, whatever it is, be true to yourself.”