‘90 Day Fiancé’: Laura, 47, Heads to Turkey for 26-Year-Old ‘Bad Boy’ BF (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from the premiere episode of an all-new season of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days”!

In the clip, we meet Laura, a 47-year-old from Washington, who is going to Turkey to meet her 26-year-old boyfriend Birkan after connecting through Snapchat.

She shared, “About six months ago, I decided to download Snapchat because I really wanted some cute Christmas filters for Christmas photos. And me being just dumb with technology, did not realize that Snapchat was a way to, like, meet new people to chat with. I had no idea there was, like, a ‘Find your Friend’ feature, so that piqued my interest more than the actual filters. I never actually got a Christmas filter. Instead, I got a lot of guys in my DMs.”

Birkan was the one she was “most interested” in, saying, “Birkan has this amazing bad boy aesthetic… He’s tall. He’s got dark hair. He’s got a smoking-hot tattoo and he is absolutely like the hot male main character straight off the pages of a romance novel.”