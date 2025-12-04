‘That’s So Raven’ Co-Stars Anneliese van der Pol & Johnno Wilson Welcome First Child

Joey Andrew for Babylist

“That's So Raven” alums Anneliese van der Pol and Johnno Wilson, both 41, are now parents!

The pair have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, People confirmed.

In June, Anneliese and Johnno announced they were expecting.

In a statement, Anneliese told People magazine , “We're having a girl! I have two sisters and I could not be happier to bring another girl into the sisterhood.”

Referencing their gender reveal when Johnno hit a golf ball that resulted in pink powder, van der Pol noted, “I didn't realize how much I wanted a girl until he swung and it went pink."

She went on, “Of course, you just want a healthy child, and a boy would've been exciting, too, but there's something about a girl in this time that I'm just so proud of. I don't want her to be a performer or care if she's a doctor... but she WILL be a feminist."

The couple had a change of heart about kids. She said, “First of all, we were the couple that said we would never have kids. We knew early on in our relationship that we had something amazing between us, so we had the kids convo early on and agreed — let's just focus on career and travel. I highly recommend checking in with each other every few years."

The pregnancy news came just six months after Anneliese and Johnno tied the knot at the Santa Barbara courthouse.