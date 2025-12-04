Getty Images

Tara Reid is speaking out about her alleged drugging at a hotel bar in the Chicago area.

Late last month, Reid filed a police report because she believed someone slipped something in her drink. TMZ had posted video of the “American Pie” actress in a wheelchair in the hotel lobby, and later being wheeled out on a stretcher as she was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The Rosemont Public Safety Department told People magazine on December 3 that they reviewed the surveillance footage and did not find any evidence she was drugged. The department added that the investigation is ongoing and they have requested hospital records.

Now, Reid tells “Extra” in a statement, "Bottom line is no one ends up in the hospital incapacitated for over eight hours after a drink. Last thing I remember is having one drink and waking up in the hospital the next day without remembering anything.”

She added, "That was the scariest feeling I have ever felt. I felt so helpless. This has been a horrifying experience for me that is severely affecting my mental health. I cannot sleep over this it’s a very scary feeling not knowing what happened to me. I believe I was drugged. Something happened to me.”

Meanwhile the statement Rosemont Public Safety Department provided to People, went into further detail about what was observed on the security footage and the status of the investigation.

The police stated, "While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink. We can confirm that a bartender covered her drink when she left the bar which is standard practice for bartenders to do."

As for the hospital records, the authorities said, "We cannot, however, confirm at this time if or what specific chemical testing the hospital may have conducted,” explaining they are working with Tara "to receive those records which she has also not received.”