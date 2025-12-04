‘RHOBH’ S15 Sneak Peek: Divorce Wars, Simmering Feuds & a Scary Health Crisis!

“Extra” has your ultimate “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 15 sneak peek… with all that capital “D” Drama!

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe is new to the squad, and she says it came at the perfect time amid her divorce.

Rachel recently told “Extra’s” Terri Seymour, “It’s the right time to be around a great group of women and go through what we’re all going through.”

Zoe added, “I don’t think I would have survive the last year and a half without my family and spending every day with women.”

Kyle Richards is also navigating her separation from Mauricio Umanksy, and she spoke to us about where they stand and her dating life.

As for her relationship with Mauricio today, Kyle said, “We get along great. We’re good friends. We obviously live separately, live our own lives.”

She has been linked to country singer Morgan Wade, and Richards shocked fans with a viral clip of herself saying she could go Brad Pitt or Angelina Jolie.

She told Terri, “I gave them what I knew they wanted to hear and I made everybody laugh and I thought, ‘Okay, good.’ I made them laugh and now hopefully they’ll just move on.”

But one thing Kyle’s not moving on from — her battle with Dorit Kemsley!