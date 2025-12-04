Getty Images

Stephen Colbert crowned Prince Harry the Official ‘Late Night’ Prince of Christmas in a hilarious holiday sketch Wednesday night.

Harry made a surprise appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” as the host joked about the many royalty-themed Hallmark and Christmas movies.

Colbert told the crowd, “I think they’re problematic because they give people the unrealistic expectation that during the holiday season, they’re going to just bump into some prince at their job.”

At that moment, Prince Harry walked in as the audience cheered. The redhead joked, “I thought this was the audition for 'The Gingerbread Prince Saves Christmas in Nebraska.’”

When Stephen asked why he would want to be in one of these movies, Harry replied, “You Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies and you’re obsessed with royalty, so why not?”

When Colbert questioned Americans being obsessed with royalty, Harry quipped, “Really? I heard you ‘elected’ a king.”

The audience immediately began to boo the idea of Trump acting like a “king," something the nation has been speaking out against at the No Kings protests.

Colbert told Harry, “That’s a fair point. He’s got a point.”

Harry went on to joke that Americans are “often making such a big deal about my great-great-great- great-great-great grandfather George III,” who was king during the American Revolution.

Colbert told him, “He was kind of a jerk,” and Harry teased, “Okay, let it go.”

As the conversation steered back toward how Harry could land a role in a Christmas movie, the Prince joked about his own marriage to Meghan Markle.

Colbert told him, “It’s all about who you know. Do you have a personal connection to any famous TV actresses?”

Harry told him, “I might know one.”

Harry went on to insist he would do anything for a role, while referencing ‘The Late Show’ being canceled around the same time Paramount settled a $16-million lawsuit with Trump over a “60 Minutes” interview.

Harry said, “I’ll record a self-tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House. All the things you people on TV do."

Colbert told him, “Hey, Harry, I didn’t do any of those things."

Harry hit back, “Maybe that’s why you’re canceled.”

The bit came full-circle at the end, as Harry told him, “Doesn’t this prove anything can happen? Minutes ago, you said it was impossible, but isn’t there a handsome prince standing in front of you right now?”