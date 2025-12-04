Michelle Pfeiffer on Secret to 32-Year Marriage & Loving Grandma Life! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The cast of “Oh. What. Fun.” is doing some dishing and gift wrapping with “Extra’s” Matthew Hoffman.

We got in the holiday spirit with Michelle Pfeiffer, Chloe Grace Moretz, Felicity Jones, Denis Leary, and Dominic Sessa, whose new movie is like “The Family Stone” meets “Home Alone” meets “Vacation.”

Since the film touches on family and marriage around the holidays, we had to ask Michelle about the secret to her 32-year marriage to David E. Kelley.

Pfeiffer said, "I think it's starting with good materials like wrapping a gift. If you don't have good material, well... I picked well. So you have to pick well. If you don't pick well, you're kinda screwed."

As for becoming a grandmother, she gushed, "I am living the cliche, completely besotted with this 20-month-old little creature."

Michelle announced she was a grandmother on the “Smartless” podcast in September. At the time, she did not disclose whether it was her daughter Claudia or son John who welcomed a child.

She did share, "I became a grandmother last year. I’ve been very quiet about it and it is — it's heaven. It's ridiculous."