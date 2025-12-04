Kim Kardashian Reveals Ex Kanye West Claimed She Faked 2016 Paris Robbery

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is opening up on “The Kardashians” about how her ex-husband Kanye West reacted to her 2016 Paris robbery.

During the terrifying event, masked men broke into her room and bound and gagged the reality star as they stole $10 million in jewelry and goods.

Back in 2016, at the time of the robbery it was reported that Kanye abruptly ended an NYC concert due to a “family emergency.” He was later photographed at Kim’s side as she arrived back in New York following the incident.

In May 2025, the case went to trial, and Kim traveled to Paris to testify against the men. She filmed the trip for her reality show.

She got emotional in a confessional, sharing, “My ex-husband had said, ‘And you faked your robbery for a TV show,’ and had said that in front of all these people. That was a knife to my heart.”

Kim went on, "Just to think that someone wouldn’t believe you — that’s so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life — it just really bothered me. You don’t know who I am.”

The reality star noted that her day in court was proof it really happened.

"To finally be able to go to trial and face these people and hear their accounts and apologies, I’m like, ‘See, guys? It was real.'"

The tearful star added, "I’m happy it’s over.”