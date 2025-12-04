Getty Images

“Sex and the City” star Kim Cattrall is married!

Cattrall, 69, tied the knot with audio engineer Russell Thomas, 55, in London on Thursday.

The couple held an intimate ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall, where only 12 guests were in attendance.

In photos obtained by People magazine, their nuptials focused on family, friends, their partnership, and their desire for authenticity and intimate moments.

For their special day, Kim wore a Dior suit, while Russell sported a Richard James suit.

Just months ago, Kim gushed about their romance, telling The Times, “He’s had an incredibly interesting life and really done it on his terms. He’s a bit of a rebel, which I love.”

In 2016, they met when she appeared on BBC’s “Woman’s Hour” and started following each other on X.

Two years later, she told Glamour about how their relationship blossomed, saying, “He direct messaged me. It was very, very modern [and] it’s just been very easy.”