Getty Images

Kate Winslet’s kids are growing up before her eyes!

On Wednesday, Kate hit the red carpet with her 21-year-old son Joe Anders for the premiere of her new movie “Goodbye June.”

It was a special night for Kate and Joe since they were both involved in the project. It was her directorial debut, while he was the screenwriter.

Last month, Kate opened up about her son on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” saying, “He started writing this when he was 19. He had always written all of his life. So, it didn’t surprise me that he wanted to explore the idea of screenwriting.”

According to Kate, Joe wanted her to read his first script when he finished it.

She recalled him telling her, “‘And if it's crap, just lie.' And he was just so sweet about it. And I read it and it was funny and touching and real and chaotic and messy in that way that family are. And I said to him, ‘I really think this could be a film.’”

The script was inspired by Joe’s relationship with his grandmother. Kate revealed, “The most seismic thing that had happened in his life was the loss of his grandmother when he was a teenager, my mother. So, he took that as his emotional backdrop.”

Joe’s dad is famed director Sam Mendes.

Kate’s daughter Mia Threapleton is also testing the waters in the industry with acting.

In May, “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Mia about her breakout role in Wes Anderson’s “The Phoenician Scheme.”

In addition to her famous mom, Mia’s dad is director Jim Threapleton. Her parents never steered her away from showbiz.

“The only thing that was really impressed on me from any point was just that it's really hard work,” adding that her parents always kept work and family life separate.